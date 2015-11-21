Beyoncé Wants You To Watch This Human Rights Film

When Beyoncé says jump, we say how high. When she wants us to say her name or throw our hands up, we oblige. When she tells us to watch a film, we watch it.
In the case of MAKERS: Once and For All, we're certainly glad we did. Clocking in at around 1 hour and 11 minutes, this documentary supports the human rights movement by casting the spotlight on 1995's Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing. Some 20 years later, it's an important look at how the fight for women's empowerment wages on. It's no surprise that Queen Bey, who shared a social media post urging followers to watch and promote the film, is celebrating it.
Take action #OnceAndForAll, RIGHT NOW: http://aol.it/1HWZPOYPosted by MAKERS on Friday, November 20, 2015
Hillary Clinton is among those appearing in the documentary, which premiered Thursday night. She attended the conference during her time as First Lady of the United States and delivered "Women's Rights are Human Rights," considered to be one of the most influential speeches in the women's rights movement. We highly recommended delaying your weekend brunch in favor of getting up to speed — and inspired.
