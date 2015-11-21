This Shoe Roasting Is Hilarious & So Wrong

I don't remember buying these gaudy mother fuckin shoes but am i gonna wear em? you bet your ass pic.twitter.com/jOWNWYaxin— jon hendren (@fart) February 20, 2015
Sometimes your friends have some questionable fashion. We’ve all seen it. Someone rolls up to the bar wearing questionable shoes and everyone either bites a hole in their lip or just goes to the bathroom to laugh themselves silly in peace.
“What do you think of my new shoes?” Your friend might ask. “I got them on sale.”
You say, “They’re great.” or “Wow, can’t believe the deal you got.” or some such.
But there’s always one person in your group that gets a gleam in her eye. She may have been catching up on some hot sneaker memes. Or maybe she just had one drink too many. But she’s about to go, as they say, in.
Twitter user Jon Hendren made a minor mistake this February. He posted a picture of some “gaudy mother fuckin shoes.” He should have known better.
His friends were licking their chops at the prospect of busting Hendren’s. They did so over a multi-month period that literally didn’t end until September. We don’t want to spoil the thread, so you should just read it, but we’ve posted some choice responses below.
@fart you know that one black and white prince movie? did you like colorize it and steal these off Morris Day— David Thorpe (@Arr) February 20, 2015
@fart what are the exact legal grounds to declare a mistrial on a pair of shoes— David Thorpe (@Arr) February 20, 2015
@fart just watched the behind the scenes shit from the dvd of the mask and jim carrey refused to wear these cause they were "a little much"— David Thorpe (@Arr) February 20, 2015
@fart unfortunately they're made out of the car the OMC guy was driving around in the how bizarre video— David Thorpe (@Arr) February 20, 2015
But our favorite was perhaps the most understated:
