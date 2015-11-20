You Can Now Design Your Own Custom Flash Tattoos

Just when we thought we’d hit peak Flash Tat with the introduction of hair accessories, the brand found a way to make us obsess all over again. Flash Tattoo's new custom-design studio allows you to make your own personalized temporary gold tattoos. Maybe that means emblazoning your loved one’s name across your forearm, or your wedding date for everyone (who didn’t see it in your 300+ Facebook posts) to see. We’re not here to judge.
Prices start at $45 for 100 semi-personalized tattoos, which include basic names and dates on pre-set fonts. You can also submit your original doodles or artwork — but that will set you back $150 for 300 stickers. That's obviously more expensive than taking a gold Sharpie to your skin, but way, way cooler. Both options take about three to four weeks to ship — so if you want them for the holidays or your kickass New Year’s party, we recommend placing your order now. P.S. Something tells us Beyoncé is going to be all over this.
