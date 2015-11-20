He walks on wire. He sings Rihanna better than Rihanna. His paternal instincts are fiercely adorable. Is there anything Joseph Gordon-Levitt can't do well? If you were thinking, Flawlessly lip-sync and recreate the dance routine for Janet Jackson's "Rhythm Nation," well, you're wrong.
The actor, 34, went head to head with Anthony Mackie on the holiday special of Lip Sync Battle. His song of choice? You guessed it: Janet Jackson's 1989 anthem "Rhythm Nation." The new dad appeared decked out in all-black, a ponytail, hat, leather gloves, and red lips to emulate the iconic pop/R & B star. More impressive than his look and well-timed lip-syncing, though, were those killer dance moves. I mean, the guy looks like a pro!
JGL's routine — enhanced by a legion of perfectly coordinated backup dancers — was enough to make competitor Mackie's jaw drop. While Mackie performed an awesome rendition of MC Hammer's "2 Legit 2 Quit," I don't think he would argue that his co-star in The Night Before bested him when it came to the dancing. Nor would co-star Seth Rogen or Chrissy Teigen, who were both there having a ball on the sidelines. Give yourself an early holiday present and check out the performances for yourself.
