If anyone guessed that temporary tattoos — like the ones that you got out of vending machines when you could con your mom out of a quarter — would be a mega-chic accessory for 2015, please step forward and claim your prize.
The newest innovation in the body art trend is a brick-and-mortar temporary tattoo parlor from Tattly Temporary Tattoos. With a location inside the Invisible Dog Art Center in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn, the pop-up will allow customers to get a full sleeve without committing to a lifetime of having koi on their arm — or even coming near a needle.
Tattly has drawn inspiration from traditional tattoo parlors, incorporating vintage-looking furniture including barbers chairs, a velvet loveseat, and “a sputnik chandelier” into a space literally wallpapered with tattoo designs by Brooklyn-based artist Tea Leigh.
Prices start at $15 for a Kid’s Sleeve and run to a whopping $50 if you’re an adult that wants both arms covered in temporary ink. If you must be served, or want to get temporary tatted with your friend, they recommend making an appointment.
It’s been a banner year for tattoos. Topshop has joined the trend, and everyone has seen flash tattoos all over the place. For more, check out our piece on the evolution of temporary tattoos from earlier this year.
The newest innovation in the body art trend is a brick-and-mortar temporary tattoo parlor from Tattly Temporary Tattoos. With a location inside the Invisible Dog Art Center in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn, the pop-up will allow customers to get a full sleeve without committing to a lifetime of having koi on their arm — or even coming near a needle.
Tattly has drawn inspiration from traditional tattoo parlors, incorporating vintage-looking furniture including barbers chairs, a velvet loveseat, and “a sputnik chandelier” into a space literally wallpapered with tattoo designs by Brooklyn-based artist Tea Leigh.
Prices start at $15 for a Kid’s Sleeve and run to a whopping $50 if you’re an adult that wants both arms covered in temporary ink. If you must be served, or want to get temporary tatted with your friend, they recommend making an appointment.
It’s been a banner year for tattoos. Topshop has joined the trend, and everyone has seen flash tattoos all over the place. For more, check out our piece on the evolution of temporary tattoos from earlier this year.
Advertisement