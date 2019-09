Is Topshop's Self-Love Message Missing The Point?

With Gigi Hadid fighting back at fat-shamers and Demi Lovato's recent Vanity Fair sans-Photoshop (or clothes) spread, it feels like beauty empowerment is at an all-time high. And now, Topshop is honing in on the message in an unexpected way — through temporary tattoos.The British clothing brand and Central Saint Martins recently collaborated on the Freedom at Topshop competition, for which jewelry-design students were asked to create collections based on the words "women and power.” The top honor, selected by a slew of fashion-industry professionals, was awarded to Lucie Davis. Her line of temporary tattoos — featuring gold freckles, moles, spots, and scars — will launch in stores on October 8."Living in the age of Photoshop and airbrushing tools, skin is always under pressure to be ‘perfect,’" reads a Topshop press release. "Lucie’s designs aim to leave a lasting impression by ultimately encouraging a greater appreciation and ownership of ourselves; highlighting imperfections and celebrating adversity."We're all about embracing features that some may perceive as imperfections. Often, the characteristics that don't fit into the stereotypical beauty mold make people stand out — in the best ways . But to us, this seems like a bizarre way to celebrate our differences. We understand that the collection is about encouraging self-love, but the "women and power” message would be stronger if the models actually had freckles and scars — instead of wearing products that re-create them.