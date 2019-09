fans

It looks like Olivia Munn learned more about the basic tenets of journalism from her role on The Newsroom than some real reporters have in their time covering sports. The 35-year-old actress is having none of the BS propagated by lazy journalists who are pinning an NFL team's lousy record on her — in the absence of, you know, real reporting on the matter.Munn has called out writers from outlets including The Washington Post Fox Sports , and ESPN who have penned articles suggesting the actress is to blame for the Green Bay Packers' recent losing streak. See, Munn is dating Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whose football team lost its last three games . Apparently, somebored trolls think the actress' relationship with Rodgers is affecting his performance on the field.So, how did this ludicrous idea gain traction? The Washington Post and Fox Sports both pegged the theory to a comment published on the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: "Ever since it came out about Olivia Munn and Rodgers, and her spouting off on TV about their sex life, Rodgers is NOT a good QB." Okay, to be clear: The issue here isn't that some anonymous idiot wrote this. (He or she also said God has taken his blessings away from the team since they no longer glorify Him.) Such crazy remarks turn up all day, every day, in virtually every comment section on the web. The problem is that reputable news outlets are reporting this as a story and accrediting a totally baseless and offensive theory.That's what Munn is calling them out on, and rightly so. She wrote, "[T]here's that small group of people who use [the anonymity of the internet] to spew whatever hatred they want without fearing accountability or repercussions. But, that doesn't mean news organizations — the ones that were built by the trust of the public — should give these people's vitriol validity and deem them 'fans.'"