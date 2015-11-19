This Teacher Has The Most Moving Message About Love

We all had a few teachers we have strong memories of — for better or for worse — as well as a few who strongly influenced us. One teacher in Florida is making sure his students are going to remember him in the best possible way.
This weekend, a video posted to the Facebook page for “Special Books by Special Kids” went viral, for all the right reasons. The video, originally posted Sunday night, shows Florida special-education teacher Chris Ulmer going through a morning ritual of complimenting each of his students individually, sometimes with generics such as “You’re funny,” and sometimes pointing to a specific achievement. “You’ve been reading grade-equivalent words, which means you’re very smart,” he tells one student.
The project, “Special Books by Special Kids,” is Ulmer’s multimedia work to “provide children with special needs with an audience to share their thoughts, opinions, and ideas.” He also intends to put out a print book in the future as part of the project.
“Every child deserves to feel loved and accepted,” reads the captions on the video. “Instead of talking about peace love and harmony, I display peace love and harmony.” And it’s what comes at the end of the video that proves Ulmer's lesson is truly getting through.
Children learn to love or hate at an early age.I think it's time we actively work towards teaching love and acceptance.Posted by Special Books by Special Kids on Sunday, November 15, 2015
