Anna Paquin arrived on the red carpet for The Good Dinosaur this week looking truly lovely in a romantic black dress covered in butterflies and flowers. But apparently, not everyone was a fan of the ensemble. Yesterday, the actress fired off a series of tweets to all the body-shamers who commented on pictures from the event.
"Fun fact: Wearing a dress that is not skintight=Pregnant/invites people 2 call u fat," Paquin wrote on Twitter. "I'm neither so thanks 4 that."
Fun fact: Wearing a dress that is not skintight=Pregnant/invites people 2 call u fat. I'm neither so thanks 4 that pic.twitter.com/TZ960m8pPk— Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) November 18, 2015
Way to nip it in the bud — and get to the heart of an issue. Women shouldn't have to wear a form-fitting outfit to ward off pregnancy rumors. Nor should anything any woman wears, on the red carpet or otherwise, give anyone the go-ahead to comment on her body.
It seems Paquin also received some majorly rude — and wrong — comments about how she looks in general, not just on the red carpet. "Dear mother nature," she added after the initial tweet, "people who bravely hide behind computers and pass judgement have informed me my pale skin and dark hair=old/ugle [sic]/harsh."
Fans and followers issued plenty of support for Paquin, telling her not to listen to the haters and that she looked beautiful. "Sorry if this feels like blatant compliment fishing," the actress shared on Twitter, "really not my intention but do appreciate the love xo."
@AnnaPaquin dear anna, those people are blind fucktards. yours sincerely, mama nature.— with a K (@kiwifunnyweird) November 18, 2015
