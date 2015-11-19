Anna Paquin arrived on the red carpet for The Good Dinosaur this week looking truly lovely in a romantic black dress covered in butterflies and flowers. But apparently, not everyone was a fan of the ensemble. Yesterday, the actress fired off a series of tweets to all the body-shamers who commented on pictures from the event.



"Fun fact: Wearing a dress that is not skintight=Pregnant/invites people 2 call u fat," Paquin wrote on Twitter. "I'm neither so thanks 4 that."