Chris Hemsworth year as People's Sexiest Man Alive was one well spent. But every great and powerful reign must come to an end. As of this week, Hemsworth is no longer our Sexiest Man Alive. That glorious and very serious title now belongs to none other than David Beckham.
One of Hemsworth's friends checked in on the Aussie hunk to make sure he was doing alright: his co-star in The Huntsman Winter's War, the lovely Jessica Chastain. The Oscar-nominated actress tweeted a photo of the People magazine cover featuring Beckham to Hemsworth, with a message that read, "Oh man...you must be devastated. I know how much this title meant to you."
The actor responded to Chastain with, "Thank u @jes_chastain for your kind words & timely reminder that I'm now over the hill" and included an image of a full message she had sent to him in light of the news.
Check out their full hilarious Twitter engagement below, including Chastain's delightful reminder to Hemsworth that not only is Beckham older than him, but assured him that he has "an A+ personality and thats all that matters!" (Anyone else want Chastain to show up to Hemsworth's Saturday Night Live episode in a few weeks and continue to give him a good ribbing about this?)
Thank u @jes_chastain for your kind words & timely reminder that I'm now over the hill #TheHuntsman #SexiestManAlive pic.twitter.com/JDXwu1cQxP— Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) November 18, 2015
@chrishemsworth Isnt Beckham older than you? Dont sweat it Chris. You have an A+ personality and thats all that matters! ; )— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) November 18, 2015
