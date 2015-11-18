As any cat owner knows, sometimes the sweet little angels we love so much can be the ones that hurt us the most. But not Taylor Swift's cat, right? Because T Swift is perfect, and so are her pets. Not to mention, the pop star appears to be one of the most devoted cat-moms in the business. Well, apparently even celebrity kitties can act up sometimes. Swift caught her Scottish Fold Olivia Benson, named after the Law and Order: SVU character played by Mariska Hargitay, in the midst of a committing an unspeakable crime.
The bona fide cat lady posted an Instagram snap showing Olivia mouthing her Moonman. "Olivia Benson chewing on Olivia Benson's moon man because she is disrespectful," the 1989 singer captioned the pic. "So glad @therealmariskahargitay took it home and away from this monster." The photo was taken by Swift's boyfriend and sometimes cat-sitter Calvin Harris. Swift took home the statue from the MTV Video Music Awards in August after her "Bad Blood" music video nabbed the Video of the Year award.
Olivia, we want you to know you are not a monster. You are a beautiful and silky angel. And you don't deserve to be publicly shamed for displaying natural feline behavior, on what just so happens to be a pretty special piece of plastic. I mean, it's so shiny— how could you resist? But paws off those awards — you don't want to give your mom any reason to start playing favorites with Meredith Grey. And trust us, you do not want bad blood with her.
