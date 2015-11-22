Be thankful for those “uptight” types this week — the people who always insist on operating from a plan. Dreamy, imaginative Neptune locks horn with taskmaster Saturn, forcing us to balance the cornucopia of fanciful ideas with grounding reality checks. Want to pull off a feast fit for royals? That will require some delegating and a pie picked up from the bakery instead of one pulled out of the oven. Fortunately, the spirit of cooperation will be ablaze with Wednesday’s full moon in Gemini. We’ll have fun pairing up on meal planning, ride sharing, and getting ‘er done.
These moonbeams are super social, too! Discussions and hangouts will be lively — and hilarious — in the second half of the week. Cue up the playlists, because living rooms could easily turn into multigenerational dance parties once the pumpkin pie is polished off. Just watch the snark factor or the lure to gossip about how annoying your Aunt Beatrice has become. That rumor about Gemini energy being two-faced does not need to become proof-positive!
