This Boy's Sweet Gesture To Muslim Neighbors Will Make You Cry

Even if the grownups can’t get it together, one little boy seems to understand the phrase “do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
Since Friday’s horrible terrorist attacks in Paris, there’s been rampant anti-Muslim sentiment around the United States, including from our own politicians. On Monday morning, the Islamic Center of Pflugerville, TX, was found to have been horribly vandalized. The Council on American-Islamic Relations reports that a Quran had been ripped apart and left on the doorstep of the mosque, and fecal matter had been splattered on the door and on the holy book. The vandalism was discovered by a member of the mosque's congregation at about 6 a.m.
As the news broke, neighbors and members of the community came by to show their support, but it was one young child’s gesture that is truly moving. A 7-year-old boy named Jack brought a donation of a whole $20 — the entire contents of his piggy bank.
His mother told local tv station KXAN that they had a conversation in the car about what had happened, and how “everybody’s churches are important,” when he decided to give the mosque his savings. Jack donated the money to help pay for the cleanup, which is expected to cost about $150, but we bet his gift is worth a whole lot more to the community than just its monetary value.
