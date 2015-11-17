Here's Everything Coming To Amazon Prime In December

Amazon has got a nice assortment of gifts coming your way next month, in the form of new movies and TV shows on the company's Amazon Prime streaming service. You can look at this as fresh material for those warm, snuggly, family binge-watching evenings. Or consider it a much-needed respite from the hubbub of the holidays — just you and your laptop.
What we're looking forward to watching the most (with or without our families) is the second season of Transparent. The groundbreaking series took home the Golden Globe for Best Comedy last year. And of course, star Jeffrey Tambor snagged a statue for his fantastic portrayal of family matriarch Maura Pfefferman. From what we've seen so far, season 2 looks just as hilarious, heartbreaking, and authentic as the first.
Another Amazon original, Mozart in the Jungle, is also returning. The show is billed as a comedy about sex, drugs, and classical music — and it's definitely worth catching up on before December 30.
