Maura Pfefferman is coming back, and she's not about to put up with being misgendered. Season 2 of Transparent is premiering in less than a month, and the show has released a teaser that's surprisingly illuminating, considering it's only 49 seconds long.
The clip features the apparent wedding of Sarah Pfefferman, Maura's daughter. Based on some visible hand-holding, it appears that, despite the fight at the end of last season, Maura's son Josh is still with Rabbi Fein. And Josh's own (recently discovered) son is also part of the group photo. It's a sweet photo op, until the clueless photographer refers to Maura as "sir." Then, it's clearly time to find someone else to capture to moment.
Transparent racked up plenty of awards last season, including a Golden Globe for Best Television Series — Comedy or Musical. Jeffrey Tambor also received the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Comedy or Musical. The show's second season will premiere on Amazon on December 11.
The Pfeffermans are back and and it’s about to get messy. #TransparentTV
https://t.co/VvZvySmXQK— Transparent (@transparent_tv) November 10, 2015
Opener Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX Shutterstock.
