Even casual listeners of Swift know that she uses relationships as musical motivation. One of the reasons she resonates so much with the heartbroken is that she, too, has been shattered by love. With these lyrics, it’s clear Styles was thinking of Swift when he was writing.



That’s not all, though. Exhibit B:



“And if you like midnight driving with the windows down / And if you like going places we can’t even pronounce / If you like to do whatever you’ve been dreaming about”



Sounds innocent enough, right? Many women love riding with the windows down, soaking in the night air. Swift seems to enjoy it as well.



When Swift released 1989, one of her closest friends, Selena Gomez, posted a photo collage on Instagram. The caption read, “From hotel room album listening parties, kitchen dance floor album listening parties to driving on the pch, windows down album listening parties. — The best part is we were the only ones there. Each time. So happy, honored and proud to know you and your diaries. @taylorswift #1989 BUY IT!!! — now I’ll listen live from drowning in my bed sheets.”

