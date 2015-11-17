Maybe the morning was especially chaotic. Maybe you left your phone charging in the kitchen rather than on your bedside table. Whatever the reason, you left your precious at home. And now, you have to face the big, cold world without it. Commence the five phases of trying to cope without your phone, as shown in the video above.
This process is never pretty, but the depiction here is probably more charitable than we deserve. If you make it to phase three before panic sets in, kudos; that would probably be tough for us. We're not proud of our phone dependence, but at least we know it's not just us.
If you find yourself nodding in recognition at phases one through four, just wait until the fifth and final phase. You'll go from nodding to face-palming. Let the commiseration begin.
This process is never pretty, but the depiction here is probably more charitable than we deserve. If you make it to phase three before panic sets in, kudos; that would probably be tough for us. We're not proud of our phone dependence, but at least we know it's not just us.
If you find yourself nodding in recognition at phases one through four, just wait until the fifth and final phase. You'll go from nodding to face-palming. Let the commiseration begin.
Advertisement