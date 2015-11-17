As you no doubt know by now, Charlie Sheen has confirmed that he is HIV-positive in an interview with Today's Matt Lauer this morning. Word that Sheen was preparing to disclose his health status spread like wildfire yesterday, with Spin City and Money Talks co-star Heather Locklear among those reacting to the sad news.
"My heart hurts," Locklear shared in an Instagram post that showed her and Sheen posing on the red carpet. "Prayers for Charlie and his family."
Locklear and Sheen were also close off the set. The actress, who also appeared on Two and a Half Men in 2004, once counted Sheen's then-wife Denise Richards as her best friend. That relationship reportedly ended after Sheen and Richards divorced around the same time as Locklear split from husband Richie Sambora. Sambora and Richards then went on to become engaged, but ultimately broke up.
Other notable Sheen co-stars have yet to speak out about his condition.
OPENER IMAGE: Snap Stills/Rex/Shutterstock.
