

Locklear and Sheen were also close off the set. The actress, who also appeared on Two and a Half Men in 2004, once counted Sheen's then-wife Denise Richards as her best friend. That relationship reportedly ended after Sheen and Richards divorced around the same time as Locklear split from husband Richie Sambora. Sambora and Richards then went on to become engaged, but ultimately broke up.



Other notable Sheen co-stars have yet to speak out about his condition.



OPENER IMAGE: Snap Stills/Rex/Shutterstock.



