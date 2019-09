Your Cat's Grooming Habits Could Help The Mars Rover

Turns out, your cat's grooming habits could lead to future scientific breakthroughs.According to The Huffington Post , David Hu, an associate professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology; and his mechanical engineering PhD student, Guillermo Amador, have been studying the different ways in which cats and other animals keep themselves clean. Their hope in studying how these animals actually groom themselves is to discover more efficient ways to keep spaceships, robots, and other man-made objects clean.In a release about the study , Hu explains: “Drones and other autonomous rovers, including our machines on Mars, are susceptible to failure because of the accumulation of airborne particles," including dirt and other pollutants. These are the same things that affect our pets.Hu's team at Georgia Tech classified the different, and often weird, ways 27 different mammals and insects kept themselves clean, comparing the "non-renewable" cleaning tactics that require some animals to use their own energy — like dogs shaking water off their backs — to the more efficient ways some animals clean themselves. “They don’t do anything extra to stay clean. It just happens,” Amador said of these self-sufficient groomers. It's these "just happens" ways that could be helpful to companies, if they can be replicated.