Your Cat's Grooming Habits Could Help The Mars Rover

The team first measured how much surface area each animal is working to keep clean, finding that the hairier an animal is, the larger its true surface area and the more difficult it is to keep clean. The team reported that hair and fur adds 100 times more area than just skin. “A honeybee’s true surface area is the size of a piece of toast,” Hu wrote. “A cat’s is the size of a ping pong table. A sea otter has as much area as a professional hockey rink.”



The team then focused on the ways in which hair helps animals stay clean. They found that eyelashes were key to the process of "protect[ing] mammals by minimizing airflow and funneling particles away from eyes."



While the information Hu and his team found has not been put to use on NASA's Mars Rover just yet, he says that by collecting this data, they will be able to develop better ways to keep these man-made objects clean.



“Understanding how biological systems, like eyelashes, prevent soiling by interacting with the environment," Hu said, "can help inspire low-energy solutions for keeping sensitive equipment free from dust and dirt."

