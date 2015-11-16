His Story Shows Why We Need To Protect Journalists Abroad

"What I am struggling with now, and many people are struggling with, are longer-term consequences. I have been very lucky, because I had a good employer. I was afforded therapy. I had a lawyer. I had friends. I had a life outside of Iran. I had venues to express my anger; I supplement my anger into something more positive. I am relatively unscathed by the experience.



"The people in Iran, Iranian journalists who are imprisoned in a small prison cell inside the country, and then are released into a much bigger prison called Iran itself [and] are under constant surveillance, under constant pressure — their lives are being ruined in front of them, their lives are being ruined in front of their own eyes. They do not see any light at the end of the tunnel."



How might Jason Rezaian's case compare to your experience in 2009?

"The problem with Jason’s case is it [got] coverage in the beginning and that might have hurt him. We do not know what is happening to him. We don’t know what’s going on. Based on my case, I can tell you whenever there was external pressure, I could sense there was less pressure on me inside prison. The behavior inside the prison was changing.



"Of course, I did not know exactly what was going on outside of solitary confinement. However, when I came out and researched my imprisonment, finding out what publicity was happening outside, I could relate those moments inside prison to the campaign outside. That is an important force in terms of the humanitarian aspect of what is happening inside.



"Also, what the Iranian government is doing puts a lot of pressure on prisoners when they are isolated in the first few hours and days of their arrest, in order to extract a confession and use it against them later on. So, from what we hear, Jason has confessed to certain things. We don’t know what they are. He probably confessed to those things in the first few days, when there [wasn't] any publicity and there was a lot of pressure on him. They just put the pressure, because Jason is not someone who is coming from a political background. He is not a political activist. I was not a political activist. I did not know what was going on. So maybe they told him: 'We will release you if you confess to these things and don’t worry about it.' And then, they use those things against him. They put a lot of pressure on him — and being a simple journalist, a simple human being, people break under pressure. This is why we need a campaign immediately when someone is imprisoned."



This interview has been edited for length and clarity.