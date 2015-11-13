Jared Fogle, the disgraced Subway spokesman, is being sentenced for possession of child pornography and sexual conduct with a minor on November 19. He's also not doing himself any favors in the court of public opinion. Fogle’s lawyers have asked the sentencing judge to hand down the minimum sentence — a scant five years — on the rationale that Fogle's victims were 16 and 17, and thus “far older than many victims of this same crime.”
Fogle's lawyers also excused his crimes by claiming that the photos and videos in his possession were given to him by his associate Russell Taylor — who was also arrested — and that he never asked for “material involving prepubescent minors.”
The sentencing requests are happening on the same day that one of Fogle's victims publicly identified herself in an interview with Dr. Phil. A spokesman from the U.S. Attorney’s Office was able to confirm to the New York Post her identity. The victim was one of the 14 minors allegedly recorded by Taylor.
Fogle was a spokesman for the sandwich chain for more than a decade. In August, he entered a deal with prosecutors, in which he pleaded guilty to one count of travel to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor and one count of distribution and receipt of child pornography. In return, the prosecutors agreed to seek a maximum sentence of 12-and-a-half years. He could have faced more than 50 years, based on his original charges. For his part, Fogle agreed to not seek a sentence of fewer than five years. Judge Tanya Walton Pratt is not required to honor the deal with prosecutors when sentencing.
Either way, Fogle will likely have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
Fogle's lawyers also excused his crimes by claiming that the photos and videos in his possession were given to him by his associate Russell Taylor — who was also arrested — and that he never asked for “material involving prepubescent minors.”
The sentencing requests are happening on the same day that one of Fogle's victims publicly identified herself in an interview with Dr. Phil. A spokesman from the U.S. Attorney’s Office was able to confirm to the New York Post her identity. The victim was one of the 14 minors allegedly recorded by Taylor.
Fogle was a spokesman for the sandwich chain for more than a decade. In August, he entered a deal with prosecutors, in which he pleaded guilty to one count of travel to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor and one count of distribution and receipt of child pornography. In return, the prosecutors agreed to seek a maximum sentence of 12-and-a-half years. He could have faced more than 50 years, based on his original charges. For his part, Fogle agreed to not seek a sentence of fewer than five years. Judge Tanya Walton Pratt is not required to honor the deal with prosecutors when sentencing.
Either way, Fogle will likely have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
Advertisement