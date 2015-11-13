Here's How To Get Free Starbucks This Weekend

Christmas has come early! Starbucks is getting us in the mood for the holidays with a great deal this weekend. Starting Friday, all of its seasonal drinks are buy one, get one free from 2 to 5 p.m. With so many great options to choose from, like the classic Chestnut Praline Latte and Peppermint Mocha, we’re excited that we won’t have to pick just one. Plus, it will be the perfect opportunity to try the chain's newest holiday drink, the Gingerbread Tea Latte.
And if you’re a Starbucks Rewards member, you can continue to indulge in the deal through Monday, which sounds like the perfect way to start your week. (We know we always need our case-of-the-Mondays coffee.)
If this is the latest shot fired in the holiday-cup war, we have to say we hope that Dunkin’ Donuts gets inspired to release a BOGO deal of its own. Hey, if it involves more caffeinated holiday goodness, we may all be winners in this so-called "war."
