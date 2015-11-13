Jennifer Lawrence: Actress, Model, Horse Whisperer

Imagine Jennifer Lawrence starring in one of Quentin Tarantino’s films. We just did, and we LOVE IT.
Ahead of her December Vogue cover, this new clip offers some behind-the-scenes quality time with the formalwear-challenged actress, proving she’s one A-lister we wish we could hang out with. Even if it's at a fake motel in the desert with no functioning bathrooms.
Jen does a few impressions and drops a few truth bombs in this very wild west setting – her impression of Kate Moss is simply to collapse, a dated joke we’re convinced only she can pull off – before flirting with a rancher and revealing an endearing fear of horses.
“I might actually die at my Vogue shoot today. I feel like I’m in Quentin Tarantino’s house,” the actress quips in perfect deadpan. Refreshingly down-to-earth as ever, she prods the interviewer: “So what kind of hard-hitting journalism questions are you gonna ask me?” Even on set for a major cover shoot, Jennifer Lawrence doesn’t take herself too seriously.
Jennifer Lawrence: Tarantino’s future badass muse? We’re calling it now.
