

If you fell for either of these posts, sharing them only to be torn down by commenters explaining how obvious the deception is, don't feel bad. It's good to want positive, uplifting stories to be true. And all the people critizing your sense of trust have, at some point in their life, looked down at their shirt at a stain that wasn't there.



Opener Photo: Jim Smeal/BEI/REX Shutterstock.