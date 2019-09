Jennifer Aniston seems like a nice person. So when a story appeared on a Facebook fan page this week which appeared to describe a situation when Aniston went out of her way to help someone in need, many Facebook users smiled, liked, and went about their day. The story, though heartwarming, never happened (at least to Aniston, her rep has confirmed ). On November 9, a story of a woman (presumably Aniston, as it's told in the first person and features a photo of Aniston hugging a young woman) giving a homeless, teenage mother and her child food and money ends with an annual Christmas card sent from the mother, who's now a college student.However, the post has gained a P.S. tacked on the end, "This story is not related to any celebrity and the person in the picture is just a wonderful fan and it's not related to her, but a story worth sharing!" The story is actually from a 5-year-old Reddit post.