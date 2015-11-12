Imagine a world where you want trolls to tweet at you, where you know even if the message is ignorant and hateful, some good will come out of it.
Well, that's what happened with Susan Carland, who made a pledge two weeks ago to donate $1 to UNICEF for every hateful tweet she receives. Less than three weeks later, she has donated upward of $1,000.
"As a Muslim woman, people from many different quarters are eager to tell me how to dress and how to act. They also seem determined to tell me what I believe," Carland, who is an academic in Australia, wrote in the Sydney Morning Herald. "I regularly get tweets and Facebook messages from the brave freedom fighters behind determinedly anonymous accounts telling me that, as a Muslim woman, I love oppression, murder, war, and sexism."
Trolls would often publicly wish for her death, Carland says, and insult her appearance — specifically in regards to her hijab. "In response to all the hate I receive simply because I am Muslim, it was only natural that my response would be rooted in the fact that I am Muslim," she wrote, quoting a passage from the Quran that reads, "Good and evil are not equal. Repel evil with what is better."
I donate $1 to @UNICEF for each hate-filled tweet I get from trolls. Nearly at $1000 in donations. The needy children thank you, haters! 😎— Susan Carland (@SusanCarland) October 21, 2015
Other supporters on Twitter have jumped to her defense, donating their own money to bring awareness to her mission.
"I'm worried that it's going to slowly send me broke," Carland told the Herald, saying that the trolling hasn't really stopped; it's just gotten her more attention. Still, it's a given that trolls are always going to be there, ready to attack regardless of circumstances. If only there were a way to charge these donations to the people posting hateful comments in the first place.
You can help @susancarland put hope before hate 😎 Donate $5 to UNICEF by texting:
HOPE to 19958888
T&Cs https://t.co/B7XidR4xrR Pls RT— Michael Newsome (@NewsomeTwin2) November 12, 2015
