After the third Republican presidential debate, it seemed the moderators had earned more criticism than the candidates. Viewers and the candidates themselves accused the moderators of throwing ‘gotcha’ questions at the candidates, as well as allowing certain candidates to run well over the time allotted, at the expense of others.But this debate, the moderators are using a “cut off” bell to remind candidates when they’re going over without losing face. The problem? The bell has been getting better responses than some of the questions. Whether it's the actual policy answer that they couldn't get to in the actual time allotted or the weird metaphor that makes you go, "huh?" Here are some of the best and weirdest quotes that candidates are letting loose immediately after the bell.On illegal immigration:“Try going illegally to China or Japan. Try going to Mexico, see what they do."On taxing American products:“Exports are free of that tax, but all imports pay that 16% business flat tax tax, which means this tax plan would cause jobs to boom and allow America to compete with China.”