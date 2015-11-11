Amy Schumer's UWS Apartment Is Up For Grabs At Just Over $2M

Trainwreck star Amy Schumer has listed her Upper West Side co-op for just north of $2 million. Located in a 20-foot-wide brownstone that dates back to 1890, Schumer's penthouse unit features one bedroom and one-and-a-half bathrooms. There are also multiple wood-burning fireplaces and a private roof deck. Hopefully, there's a sturdy guardrail for those boozy Football Town Nights evenings.
It's a decidedly posh pad for the Emmy-winning comedian, an Upper East Side native. But with an $8-million book deal in her back pocket, we think it's safe to say she's moving on to bigger and better things. Maybe across the way from T. Swift in Tribeca? We can only imagine how a morning commute rubbing elbows with Gisele in the elevator would enhance Schumer's standup routine.
Click through for the full tour of the apartment, and let the speculating begin!
