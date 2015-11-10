“Nothing in life is a guaranteed, except death and taxes,” they say. I mean, is that depressing, or what? I would add one thing to the list of life's guarantees to lighten the mood a bit: holiday-themed Peeps flavors. And thank god for that, because in this weird, scary, unpredictable world we live in, we all need a little sugar-laden stability now and again.
And since Peeps fans can hardly wait for the annual Easter-themed product launches (not to mention art), the brand rolls out holiday-season flavors right about now. This year's assortment has made a couple of my personal Peeps dreams come true. (There's one inspired by perhaps one of the most famous Christmas fairies of all, for example.) Scroll the slideshow ahead to see the new flavors and the holiday classics you can expect to see on store shelves soon (or, if you’ve been nice, in your stocking).
