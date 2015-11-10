"While I was on stage, it was a great show, and the crowd was awesome," she added. "I love performing, and I'm not like, 'Alright well, that's all.' So it felt very weird to me to get off stage, and then I looked at Twitter, and people were like 'That's it?' And I was like, 'I knew it felt like that.'"



She explained that her agent later told her she should have ignored the time limit and pushed on.



"It was a rookie mistake, but I was following directions," she admitted. "I feel horrible about it, but I promise it wasn't laziness, or that I didn't respect the crowd enough to be out there, it was strictly a rookie mistake, and I'm sorry that they had to pay for it."



The arena is not offering any refunds, but Schumer has vowed to perform for two hours should she be invited back to Portland. Friends again?