Hit 'Em With The High Note: 1D Fans Freak Over Louis Tomlinson's Voice In "End Of The Day"

Aly Semigran
Louis! Louis!

One Direction fans were sent into something of a tizzy on Monday when their beloved band not only released its latest single, "End of the Day," for listen on Spotify, but also when they heard member Louis Tomlinson hit his hiiiiiiiiiighest note yet.

The bouncy track, all about following your heart (at the end of the day, preferably), hits its crescendo around the 2:15 mark when Tomlinson croons, "You and I can stay awake and keep on dreaming." (He sings the line twice, and it's during the second verse in said bridge when he really gives it his all.)

The song — which is featured on 1D's upcoming anticipated album, Made in the A.M. is quickly becoming a favorite among fans. ("End of the Day," along with a few other tracks, are currently available for download on iTunes, and the rest of the album drops on November 13.) Heck, even Mr. High Note himself digs it. As Tomlinson tweeted, "Probably one of my favourite tracks on the album."

Of course, there's no one more vocal about 1D vocals than 1D fans, so we'll let them take it from here:

