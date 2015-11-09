Louis! Louis!
One Direction fans were sent into something of a tizzy on Monday when their beloved band not only released its latest single, "End of the Day," for listen on Spotify, but also when they heard member Louis Tomlinson hit his hiiiiiiiiiighest note yet.
The bouncy track, all about following your heart (at the end of the day, preferably), hits its crescendo around the 2:15 mark when Tomlinson croons, "You and I can stay awake and keep on dreaming." (He sings the line twice, and it's during the second verse in said bridge when he really gives it his all.)
The song — which is featured on 1D's upcoming anticipated album, Made in the A.M. — is quickly becoming a favorite among fans. ("End of the Day," along with a few other tracks, are currently available for download on iTunes, and the rest of the album drops on November 13.) Heck, even Mr. High Note himself digs it. As Tomlinson tweeted, "Probably one of my favourite tracks on the album."
Of course, there's no one more vocal about 1D vocals than 1D fans, so we'll let them take it from here:
@Louis_Tomlinson YOUR HIGH NOTE OH MY GODNESS IT'S PERFECT AHHHGGAGGG😨😨😨😍😍😍😍😍😍 #EndOfTheDay— louis (@styhoranxx) November 9, 2015
On my way to work and hearing Louis high note like:
#EndOfTheDay
#1DFollowSprees pic.twitter.com/IkN7uKlKMs— ● 4 // MITAM ● (@91FluffyLou_) November 9, 2015
Louis high note got is like
#EndOfTheDay #4DaysTillMITAM pic.twitter.com/PfZ6hWcLaO— perfect (@totes1Daf) November 9, 2015
My reaction on @Louis_Tomlinson high note 👀 omgkwnjwimdkqmdijehd 🎶 pic.twitter.com/EF5BILNeWF— evelina (@butterfly73) November 9, 2015
Before and after listening to Louis' high note in #EndOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/hWMPonViM3— One Direction (@1DsUniverse) November 9, 2015
Listening to louis' high note got the whole Fandom like
#EndOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/8c7ln0p4Bu— Ami. (@AmiraHamada1994) November 9, 2015
You make this sound good, congrats. So proud of you @Louis_Tomlinson #EndOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/6LAKdDxQos— Biersack (@indieriot_) November 9, 2015
Louis' high note hit me so hard I fell off my bed @Louis_Tomlinson #EndOfTheDay— vicky misses boyos (@fckharry94) November 9, 2015
