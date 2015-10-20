One Direction Cancels Concert Last Minute, Liam Too Sick To Perform

One Direction fans in Belfast received some bad news today. The group has canceled its concert there via a pre-show message, saying that Liam Payne is too sick to perform, though not seriously ill. Bandmates Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson have both tweeted out apologies. Styles shared, "Deepest apologies to everyone at the show tonight in Belfast. Very disappointed, but unfortunately these things happen. We're very sorry. H." And Tomlinson tweeted, "We're so so sorry for what happened tonight, it was out of our control! Lots of love to Liam and thank you for being so understanding!"
One Direction members have encountered a recent string of bad luck in the health department, with Niall Horan fracturing his foot and Harry Styles breaking his as well. Fans have been wishing all the boys, especially Payne, well on Twitter.
I don't want them to apologize I want them to tell us Liam is okay
