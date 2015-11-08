Demi Lovato has done it again. Remember when the "Cool For The Summer" singer slayed us with an incredible Saturday Night Live performance of "Stone Cold"? Now, she's proven confidence is key to a knock-your-socks-off performance. Lovato belted out her hit single "Confident" at BBC's Radio 1 Teen Awards with a performance that can only be described as epic.
Wearing a high-waisted leather skirt, some matte red lipstick, and the multicolored coat of our dreams, Lovato sang her empowerment anthem and brought down the house. This followed a much buzzed-over opening performance of "What Do You Mean?" from Justin Bieber.
This Lovato "Confident" performance comes just a few weeks after announcing her Future Now world tour, where she'll share the stage with long-time BFF Nick Jonas.
The addition of Jonas has angered some Lovatotics, who think the singer's star power is enough for her to have her own stage, without a the presence of a JoBro. The tour has also been criticized by fans for its Host VIP packages, that will give 40 fans the celebrity rock-star treatment — including the chance to hang out with Lovato and Jonas backstage. The only catch? Fans have to fork over somewhere between $400 and $10,000.
Despite these grumblings, Lovato has been praised recently for sharing her struggles with body image. Her nude and un-retouched photo shoot with Vanity Fair broke the internet, too.
Wearing a high-waisted leather skirt, some matte red lipstick, and the multicolored coat of our dreams, Lovato sang her empowerment anthem and brought down the house. This followed a much buzzed-over opening performance of "What Do You Mean?" from Justin Bieber.
This Lovato "Confident" performance comes just a few weeks after announcing her Future Now world tour, where she'll share the stage with long-time BFF Nick Jonas.
The addition of Jonas has angered some Lovatotics, who think the singer's star power is enough for her to have her own stage, without a the presence of a JoBro. The tour has also been criticized by fans for its Host VIP packages, that will give 40 fans the celebrity rock-star treatment — including the chance to hang out with Lovato and Jonas backstage. The only catch? Fans have to fork over somewhere between $400 and $10,000.
Despite these grumblings, Lovato has been praised recently for sharing her struggles with body image. Her nude and un-retouched photo shoot with Vanity Fair broke the internet, too.
Feel like summoning some confidence of your own? Check out Demi's amazing performance, below.
Advertisement