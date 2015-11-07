Yaaas! Important Internet Slang Now In The Dictionary

Pretty much every young person in America has wished they had a way to direct their mom to a website explaining just what “on fleek” means. Well, now they can.
Dictionary.com, which seems to have supplanted Merriam-Webster as our dictionary of record, will add several new words on November 11, including several with online roots.
The site hasn’t released the entire list yet but we do know that there will be a few standouts. Chief among them is “on fleek,” which was originally used to describe Colorado Vine star Peaches Monroee’s eyebrows. “Fleek” will enter the dictionary with the “slang” badge of shame, but others won’t.
Here are a few:
Digital citizen: a person who develops the skills and knowledge to effectively use the Internet and other digital technology, especially in order to participate responsibly in social and civic activities.
Fleek: Slang. flawlessly styled, groomed, etc.
Sapiosexual: a person who finds intelligence to be a sexually attractive quality in others.
Mx.: a title of respect prefixed to a person's surname: unlike Mr., Mrs., or Ms., it does not indicate gender and may be used by a person with any or no specific gender identity.
Yaaas: Slang. Yes! (used as a strong expression of excitement, approval, agreement, etc.)
So, we now have an official spelling of “yaaas.” Thanks, we think.
This news follows hot on the heels of Collins English Dictionary declaring dadbod, binge-watch, and manspreading its words of the year.
Is it just us or are dictionaries getting a little thirsty?
P.S. If you need a definition for “thirsty,” Dictionary.com, get at us. We’ll tell you.
