When Strapping Yourself To The Roof Of A Train Is Safer Than Staying At Home

According to Gzesh's research, 150 congregations in the U.S. openly defied the government in the mid-1980s by offering sanctuary to Central Americans. About 1,000 Protestant, Jewish, and Catholic groups provided other forms of assistance, such as legal aid and medical care.



Religious leaders, attorneys, and churchgoers brought to light the Reagan administration’s support of Central American regimes that people were fleeing — and the unequal asylum-granting policies taking place during the era, Gzesh said.



Salvadorans and Guatemalans made up just 3% of approved asylum cases during that time, while refugees from current and former Soviet countries were granted asylum at rates as high as 60%.



Now, 25 years later, Franco's case has been cast as a revival of sorts for the sanctuary movement.



First Unitarian Church, the congregation that housed Franco, was active in the movement in the 1980s, helping to transport people seeking refuge to and from the airport. But Franco is the first-ever asylum-seeker the church has housed, according to the Rev. Meg Barnhouse of First Unitarian Church.



“We felt that she had the capacity to run her own campaign with the coalition of immigrants-rights groups that was gathered around her,” Barnhouse said.



The church helped cook meals for Franco while she took refuge, and a local immigrant-rights organization outfitted the portable classroom where she stayed with a shower and created a small yard surrounded by a fence for privacy.



Franco, along with the Unitarian Church and other community organizations that assisted her, has been vocal about her struggle for asylum. But she's not as comfortable opening up about her life in Guatemala and what compelled her to make the dangerous journey across Mexico alone.



“There’s a lot of things I don’t want to remember,” Franco said.



Some experts say that the Guatemala she left has not changed all that much since people fled violence and repression there in the 1980s.



Gloria González-López, a professor at the University of Texas at Austin who studies gender and sexuality among Latin American immigrant populations, said sexual violence against women in the region remains very high, and often goes unreported.



“And for a gay person it’s even worse,” González-López said. “The church has demonized same-sex relationships, and the state has traditionally been homophobic.”



For Franco, the homophobia was also deeply ingrained in her family. Her parents “did not accept” her identity, she said. As the oldest of her sisters, Franco believes that her stepfather used her sexuality against her, as he knew about it when other family members did not. “He was very machista,” she said.