Just in time for the weekend, and with the holiday season rapidly approaching (if not already here), the App Store is now offering an easier way to shop. Starting today, you'll be able to browse an entirely separate shopping-app category in the store, complete with a variety of apps to suit your purchasing preferences.
The new shopping category will be accessible on the App Store worldwide and will include old standbys as well as newer and independent vendors. Apps will also be organized based on what you're shopping for, with sub-categories such as Chic, Gifts, Rugged, and Groceries. Beyond that, the page will clue users in to upcoming sales and trends (here's where our ears perk up).
Several major retailers are offering limited-time deals in honor of the shopping section's launch. Everlane will send customers a complimentary product if they order from its app during the shopping category's first week. Gilt will grant app users early access to deals and sales. Very importantly, Zappos customers will be able to buy exclusive products and get free one-day shipping. And Cartwheel by Target users can get 20% off all women's apparel through Saturday. Just take our money already!
The shopping category will also include apps that provide users with coupons, product reviews, and price comparisons, so you're not just shopping; you're shopping wisely. We know you were at a total loss for something new to browse, so here it is. Maybe download a personal-finance app while you're at it?
