It turns out your favorite new song, "Hello," can invoke emotions other than heartbreak. When paired with a cute baby, the Adele tune can even bring listeners happiness. The star of this Vine video, a very polite baby, always wants to be friendly. So when someone says, "Hello," he's going to greet that person back. Even if that someone happens to be a disembodied voice.



Polite baby is up on social mores. Possibly even more adorable than his, "Hi" is his look of confession at the adults laughing around him. I followed the social script exactly, he seems to be thinking.



For the sequel, they should definitely play "Bye Bye Bye." Watching him wave farewell to the already-disbanded boy band would be even more adorable.



