Good Charlotte Returns: 10 Angry Adolescent Songs To Celebrate

Angry 2000s kids, get excited — Good Charlotte is back. Yes, the dreamy boy band for the Hot Topic set is releasing new music. Alternative Press has a clip from the group's upcoming music video, in which iPhone texting features heavily. It looks like Good Charlotte is aggressively courting today's youth, not the youth that loved them in the early 2000s.
As a new generation gets to discover Good Charlotte, it's time to remember some of the anthems that got us through our teenage years. The girl-power tracks. The rage-against-the-machine odes. The songs that could only be played with the volume cranked up to 11. These 10 tracks got me through existential crises and math homework. Hopefully, they're still helping teens weather tough times, and psych themselves up for that cartilage piercing.
