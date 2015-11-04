We already knew that adult women outnumbered male teens in video game use. But now, with new data from a Pew Research Center survey, we know that women play an even bigger role in the gaming community. Of the 40% of Americans who own a video game console, 42% are women and only 37% are men.
By "game console," the survey refers to systems like Xbox or PlayStation and omits handheld devices. Given how female gamers have been pushed aside in the past due to their penchant for casual mobile games (rather than so-called "real" games that use a console as their platform), this distinction is key. Women are playing all kinds of video games, and demonstrating their commitment to the hobby with their purchases.
