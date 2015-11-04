Britney Spears Confirms She's Working On A New Album

Britney Spears wants to scream, and shout, and let it all out: she's working on a new album.
The pop star revealed the news that her ninth album is in the pipeline via a Twitter post.
"Working hard and hardly working…new album…wheeeee!" she wrote alongside a photo of her and two pals, identified as songwriters Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter, hanging out. The duo just penned Justin Bieber's "Sorry" and Gwen Stefani's "Used To Love You," so expect big things.
Working hard and hardly working...new album...wheeeee! pic.twitter.com/qrMg3FnB22— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) November 3, 2015
On October 30 the singer tweeted that she had recorded one song. In case you're wondering, the album's hashtag has been set as #B9. Get on board.
That's not the only major news Spears has to share. A promo featuring her appearance in next week's episode of Jane the Virgin has also been released. Spoiler: It features some dance moves to "Toxic" and looks amazing.
Watch the promo below and brace yourself for big moves from Spears in the months to come.
OPENER IMAGE: Jim Smeal/REX Shutterstock.
