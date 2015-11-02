Transportation options in New York City are expanding everyday. First there was Uber, then Lyft, and now — magic carpet. Unfortunately, Aladdin's ride of choice is only available to cart YouTuber Casey Neistat's friends around the city.
Neistat published a video showing how he was able to pull off his magic carpet trick without the help of a genie. He fashioned the perfect prop using a skateboard, a frame made out of plastic pipes, and fabric (of course). The result was a surprisingly realistic-looking carpet. Then, all he needed was PrankvsPrank's Jesse Wellens dressed as Aladdin, and they had an IRL incarnation of some classic Disney magic.
For their efforts, Neistat and Wellens were rewarded with the shock and awe of bystanders whipping out their phones at break-neck speed to capture Prince Ali zooming past subway stations and unsuspecting cyclists. In a hard-to-shock city, they elicited a good number surprised and delighted shrieks.
The whole thing would have been a little more impressive with a entourage of elephants, but not all Disney dreams can come true.
Neistat published a video showing how he was able to pull off his magic carpet trick without the help of a genie. He fashioned the perfect prop using a skateboard, a frame made out of plastic pipes, and fabric (of course). The result was a surprisingly realistic-looking carpet. Then, all he needed was PrankvsPrank's Jesse Wellens dressed as Aladdin, and they had an IRL incarnation of some classic Disney magic.
For their efforts, Neistat and Wellens were rewarded with the shock and awe of bystanders whipping out their phones at break-neck speed to capture Prince Ali zooming past subway stations and unsuspecting cyclists. In a hard-to-shock city, they elicited a good number surprised and delighted shrieks.
The whole thing would have been a little more impressive with a entourage of elephants, but not all Disney dreams can come true.
OPENER IMAGE: Moviestore Collection/REX Shutterstock.
Advertisement