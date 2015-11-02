Kansas City Royals Win World Series

It took 12 innings, but the Kansas City Royals were able to clinch the World Series title tonight.
The Royals headed into last night's game five at Citi Field with a 3-1 lead over the New York Mets. For the majority of the game, however, the team was scoreless, with Mets pitcher Matt Harvey seemingly headed for a shut-out.
That all changed in the top of the ninth inning. The Mets lost their comfortable two-run lead after walking Royals player Lorenzo Cain, who then stole second and scored a run thanks to a double from Eric Hosmer. Hosmer also scored thanks to a throwing error, bringing the game to a 2-2 tie.
The game then moved to overtime. The Royals rallied in the 12th, scoring runs from Jarrod Dyson, Christian Colón (making his first at-bat in the playoffs), Paulo Orlando, Alcides Escobar, and Ben Zobrist. That brought the score to 7-2, and the Mets were unable to come back.
The win marks the second World Series victory in Royals franchise history, and their first since 1985.
