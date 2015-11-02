Warning: Spoilers ahead.
I don't like to speak in blanket statements, but I'm going to go ahead and assume there's only one question on everyone's minds: Is Glenn dead or nah?
Instead of answering that question, "Here's Not Here" delivers a character development episode about Morgan — for 90 minutes.
We get a glimpse of what Morgan has been up to since zombies became a thing. To put it lightly, he's been losing his shit. He freaks out at people who aren't there. He's also spends a considerable amount of time lighting piles of slain walkers on fire. Despite his current refusal to kill people, "THEN" Morgan has zero problem slicing dudes up if he feels threatened. Oh! He also has an interesting habit of writing, in blood, words on surfaces around him. These include, but are not limited to, "CLEAR," "POINTLESS ACTS," and — you guessed it — "HERE'S NOT HERE." Flashbacks can be a wild place, man.
Then, he comes across a man named Eastman, who has a serene cabin, a vegetable garden, and a goat. A goat! So often while watching this series, I've wondered aloud where all the pets and domestic animals are. Now, we've got one. Eastman offers Morgan food and convinces him not to steal the goat. He also gives him a copy of The Art of Peace, from which Morgan learns the art of "Aikido," meaning not to kill. Of course, his instructor does kill walkers — but gives them a proper burial with a headstone and everything.
As Morgan learns the art of calming the eff down, he also learns Eastman's story. He was a forensic psychiatrist before the zombie apocalypse. We learn that Eastman's wife and children were killed by a convict who wanted revenge against him. Still, he is able to spread the idea of peace and the mantra that "every life is precious." This all accounts for present-day Morgan, who's been trying to penetrate Rick's stronghold on Alexandria with this more zen mindset.
Just when it looks like Morgan and Eastman are going to be a fine team, Eastman steps in to save Morgan from a walker and gets bit. Shortly after, the goat is also eaten. IS NOTHING SACRED? Though, you could say Eastman's spirit lives on in Morgan's adoption of Aikido. In fact, Eastman — before he dies — tells Morgan he can stay in his cabin to be the new Eastman, if you will.
Here's the thing. Morgan, to me, represents an alternate version of Rick — almost like a Rick that could have been. Both versions are good. It's just that Rick prefers eliminating a problem, where Morgan would rather educate the problem and help it escape, or even become a better person along the way. They're both natural leaders and adept survivors, but somewhere along the way, Rick said goodbye to his humanity. The question now is whether these ideologies will live in unison in Alexandria, or clash.
I spent most of the episode rolling my eyes. I felt frustrated about how slow it was all going. But, by the end, I thought it was indeed boring, but quite beautiful. After so many intense episodes, it was nice to have a break.
