Taylor Swift just couldn't let it go this Halloween — and no, we're not referring to some ex of hers. We're talking about her Frozen-inspired performance in Tampa, FL.
In honor of the holiday, Swift dressed up as Olaf the snowman and invited Elsa herself, Idina Menzel, to sing "Let It Go" with her, as Rolling Stone pointed out.
Well, Swift left most of the singing to Menzel, choosing to totally nerd out over her special guest and play conductor to the crowd, who filled in as enthusiastic backup singers.
"Frozen totally happened tonight. And 55,000 people sang 'Let it Go' so loudly, it nearly took my breath away. Good times," Swift wrote on Instagram.
We would be remiss not to mention the two women's quick change, which had them leaving their Frozen costumes behind for something a little hotter at the 1:24 mark. Meanwhile, the pyrotechnic display was off the rails, which was every bit worthy of this particular show. It was the last U.S. stop on Swift's 1989 tour, which will pick up again on November 7 in Singapore.
While it's hard to take your eyes off of Swift and Menzel, do keep an eye out for those reindeer backup dancers. They totally have their hand choreography down.
