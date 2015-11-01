Halloween is over (although we're eating leftover candy as we speak) and that means the rest of the holiday season has officially arrived. We know because it's holiday season at Starbucks — and that's good enough for us! That's right, holiday lattes and cups are back as of this morning.
The classic eggnog and gingerbread lattes are returning along with some more recent favorites. Caramel brulée, peppermint mocha, and last year's new hit, the chestnut praline latte are also available for a limited-time through the holiday season. You can also snag any one of those lattes in Frappuccino form, in case it's still too warm for the holidays where you live.
And it wouldn't be a holiday latte without Starbucks' signature red cups. This year, the cups are ombré (it's a little tough to see in the photo, but you'll be able to tell when you snag your first red-cup latte of the season. The annual Instagram contest is also back, so tag your photos with #RedCupContest for a chance to win a Starbucks eGift card. Within the first 48 hours of last year's red cup launch, a photo of Starbucks' red cup was shared on Instagram every 14 seconds, which is totally crazy, but also makes perfect sense all at the same time. Plus, if you use the hashtags #RedCup or #RedCups on Twitter, a special hashflag will appear on your tweet. (Spoiler alert, it looks like a Starbucks red cup emoji.)
There's still no word yet on when the new holiday spice flat white will hit Starbucks locations, but we have plenty of other cozy drinks to sip while we wait.
