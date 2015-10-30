Everything We Know About This Year's NEW Starbucks Holiday Latte

Yesterday, Starbucks reported its Q4 earnings during a call with CEO Howard Schultz. We know you're probably thinking, WHY do I care? Admittedly our eyes glazed over through most of it, but there was one quick part that immediately sparked our interest. During the call, Schultz gave investors a hint about a brand new limited-time-only holiday latte.
Here's what we know: There WILL be a new holiday latte this year, and it will be some sort of holiday-themed flat white. "This year, customers will find a new seasonal favorite beverage which builds upon the popularity of our flat white and holiday beverages," Schultz stated on the call.
As of now, we don't have much information on the new drink. We don't know when the new holiday beverage will be launching or what flavor it will be (we'll report back as soon as we have more info), but we already can't wait to try it.
In case you need a flat-white refresher, the beverage was invented in the '80s in Australia. Starbucks describes its take as "an espresso beverage made with two ristretto shots, combined with a thin layer of velvety steamed whole milk and finished with a latte art dot. A ristretto shot delivers a sweeter, more intense coffee flavor. Starbucks baristas perfectly steam milk into creamy micro-foam and carefully free pour to allow the espresso to rise to the top of the beverage for a bold coffee flavor with a sweeter finish."
Halloween hasn't even happened yet, but thanks to this news we're already ready for the rest of the holiday season to hurry up and get here.
Here's what we know: There WILL be a new holiday latte this year, and it will be some sort of holiday-themed flat white. "This year, customers will find a new seasonal favorite beverage which builds upon the popularity of our flat white and holiday beverages," Schultz stated on the call.
As of now, we don't have much information on the new drink. We don't know when the new holiday beverage will be launching or what flavor it will be (we'll report back as soon as we have more info), but we already can't wait to try it.
In case you need a flat-white refresher, the beverage was invented in the '80s in Australia. Starbucks describes its take as "an espresso beverage made with two ristretto shots, combined with a thin layer of velvety steamed whole milk and finished with a latte art dot. A ristretto shot delivers a sweeter, more intense coffee flavor. Starbucks baristas perfectly steam milk into creamy micro-foam and carefully free pour to allow the espresso to rise to the top of the beverage for a bold coffee flavor with a sweeter finish."
Halloween hasn't even happened yet, but thanks to this news we're already ready for the rest of the holiday season to hurry up and get here.
Advertisement