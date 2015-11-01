Story from Spirit

Your November Horoscope, Revealed

The AstroTwins
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Illustrated by Lynnie Zulu.
Passion! Drama! Intrigue! November is officially Scorpio season and the vibes are getting INTENSE. Seductive, too: Stock up on the black lace and curve-skimming numbers. Scorpio is the zodiac’s simmering, scintillating sex symbol, and we’ll all feel our mojo rising. With cosmic lovebirds Mars and Venus sharing a flight path all month (and making an exact connection on the 3rd!) there will be some heart-soaring moments, too. When they both land in Libra after the 12th — the sign governing committed relationships — twosomes could become official. Creative partnerships also get a boost: November could be the month for inking record contracts and sealing funding for a start-up, since Scorpio rules long-term investments. That killer business connection or mind-body-soul romantic match could arrive near the new moon on November 11.

On the 22nd, the sun packs up and moves on to Sagittarius, the zodiac’s nomadic jet-setter. Just in time for the holidays, wanderlust will strike! Here’s hoping you have a ticket to go somewhere...anywhere. There’s a full moon in chatty, fun-loving Gemini on the 25th, but it will form a tense angle to stern Saturn and foggy Neptune. Be careful what you say around the Thanksgiving table. Loose lips sink ships — and we could bring down the Nina, Pinta and Santa Maria with one off-putting “joke.”

More from Spirit