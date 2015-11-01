Passion! Drama! Intrigue! November is officially Scorpio season and the vibes are getting INTENSE. Seductive, too: Stock up on the black lace and curve-skimming numbers. Scorpio is the zodiac’s simmering, scintillating sex symbol, and we’ll all feel our mojo rising. With cosmic lovebirds Mars and Venus sharing a flight path all month (and making an exact connection on the 3rd!) there will be some heart-soaring moments, too. When they both land in Libra after the 12th — the sign governing committed relationships — twosomes could become official. Creative partnerships also get a boost: November could be the month for inking record contracts and sealing funding for a start-up, since Scorpio rules long-term investments. That killer business connection or mind-body-soul romantic match could arrive near the new moon on November 11.
On the 22nd, the sun packs up and moves on to Sagittarius, the zodiac’s nomadic jet-setter. Just in time for the holidays, wanderlust will strike! Here’s hoping you have a ticket to go somewhere...anywhere. There’s a full moon in chatty, fun-loving Gemini on the 25th, but it will form a tense angle to stern Saturn and foggy Neptune. Be careful what you say around the Thanksgiving table. Loose lips sink ships — and we could bring down the Nina, Pinta and Santa Maria with one off-putting “joke.”
