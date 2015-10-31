Alyssa Milano Is The Wonder Woman Of Breast-feeding

Actress Alyssa Milano is a breast-feeding Wonder Woman. In a recent Instagram post, Milano celebrated #TBT by sharing a photo of her breast-feeding her daughter while donning an adorable Wonder Woman costume. The caption was simple: #normalizebreastfeeding, a cause that Milano staunchly stands behind.
The Charmed alum and her hub Dave Bugliari are parents to two adorable kiddos, Milo and Elizabella. Milano, 42, hasn't been the least bit shy about sharing her love for breast-feeding. She has used her Instagram, which reaches 531,000 followers, several times to raise awareness for mothers whose kiddies need to feed in public. When Elizabella turned one, the Mistresses and Who's the Boss actress posted another breast-feeding photo with the touching caption: "Happy Birthday, my beautiful Elizabella. You've taught me that my heart has no end. You were the missing piece to my soul. Thank you for choosing me."
When she was inundated with backlash, Milano told Entertainment Tonight: "I don't care. I'm going to keep breast-feeding, maybe even until [Elizabella is] 6!"
Milano might be rich and famous, but she finds pleasure in breast-feeding, just as many mothers do.
"I realize there are much larger issues going on in the world. And I don't want to turn this into a bigger issue than it is, but I will say this: breast-feeding my children has been one of the greatest joys of my life," she told US Weekly.
Milano consistently uses her platform and voice to draw attention to ways women who are nursing are mistreated. When London's Heathrow Airport allegedly confiscated her breastmilk, she refused to remain silent on the issue.
"Every ounce of milk I'm able to produce for my child is nothing short of a miracle and to watch that milk be thrown away without any regard for my baby, was heartbreaking," she told US Weekly. "It's not the fault of the security in the airport; they're following orders to keep us all safe. But I do feel it is a policy that needs thoughtful reconsideration. I'm glad this has started a dialogue. My only hope is to make things easier for moms, breast-feeding and formula-feeding moms, everywhere."
If that's Milano's hope, she's definitely doing her part to make that dream come true.
