Picture this: Simon Cowell (yes, the notoriously harsh yet always on-the-nose former American Idol judge) marinating his entire body in oil, then wrapping himself in tinfoil. Sorry to give you that visual, but according to an interview with the U.K.'s The Daily Mirror, this actually happened — and, oh, how we want to believe it. Why, you ask? It was all for the sake of beauty.
This strange stint was supposed to be a detoxifying procedure, and is just one of many on a long list of treatments the 56-year-old has undergone for vanity's sake — in addition to “too much Botox,” a placenta facial, and vitamin injections. He says he’s calmed down in this department since becoming a father, but admits he may have overdone it in the past.
“I’m a sucker for reading about something out there and believing it will work,” he told The Mirror. He’s just a hopelessly romantic skin-care enthusiast. And you know what? We don't fault him for it. Strangely, this fact — and how honest he is about it — almost makes him more endearing. Looks like we have a soft spot for Simon Cowell. Who knew?
