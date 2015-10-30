



Fitz takes a stab at a do-over proposal. There are roses. He gets down on one knee. I can't tell you anything else because the writers once again decided the balcony is the perfect place for private moments. Why? Why is this damn balcony where they go for privacy? Go. Inside. Why is this a hard concept?



Fitz decides to guilt trip Liv and ask her for a five-year-plan for their relationship. Really? They went on their first date three days ago. He is not divorced yet. They are all possibly about to go to jail. They are all about to lose their jobs. This is really not the time to assign her relationship homework.



That is when the next get out of jail free car comes in. Eli Pope. He is willing to reveal the secrets of all the Committee members if Mellie (the Senator of Virginia, where he happens to be incarcerated) releases him from jail. If I was a professional fixer with a reputation of finding people's secrets, I would have taken Eli's great idea and executed it myself. Liv? She decided to go to Mellie and ask for her mass murdering, lying, terrifying father to be released from jail. Mellie says no.



This leaves a hopeless Liv reluctantly taking off that promise ring, and replacing it with her engagement ring. Fitz — completely ignoring all processes and timelines plebeians have to follow — gets a divorce. Time for those rushed, pragmatic wedding bells. Right before they say forced "I do's," Mellie changes her mind. Eli is a free man, and manilla folders are handed to every Committee member with their dirty secrets — the one thing you can never really escape. The investigation is officially called off. Olitz can now have their true happily ever after.



It turns out Eli's plan doesn't just keep Liv and Fitz from a life behind metaphorical bars, but Mellie, too. Mellie wants a favor for releasing Eli — Liv to help her become the next president. Yes, Nothing will help Mellie get elected the first female President more than having her husband's former mistress on her campaign. The American people are so open, forgiving, and embracing of strong females who own their sexuality and flaws, after all.



Some other notable moments — Susan Ross (Artemis Pebdani) thought about resigning because Fitz had extramarital sex, and David's (Joshua Malina) response was basically "you would be a better president because you won't have so much sex." Because that is how it works. Also, Jake is apparently still in love with Liv. Oh, and his wife was killed by Eli, thanks to Liv's rescue. Looks like the Fitz, Jake, Liv love triangle is not quite over yet.



While we wait for next week, I have some questions. Do you think Liv made the right call? What do you think Eli is planning next? Is there still a romantic future for Liv and Jake? And, why do you think Fitz proposed on the balcony? Really, I need some thoughts on the last one.