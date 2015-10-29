The childhood home of Gigi Hadid just sold for an eye-popping $19 million. We wouldn't expect anything less from the Real Housewives-alums, but in case your curiosity is piqued, we have a glimpse of the home's European villa-inspired interiors.
Clocking in at a robust 11,600 square feet, David and Yolanda Foster's Malibu manse sits on just over three acres. Sprawling over three floors are six bedrooms and nine (nine!) bathrooms. The decor is decidedly less garish than, say, the interior of a yacht, but what it lacks in diamond-encrusted showerheads it more than makes up for with space. There's a home movie theater, a wet bar, his and hers master bathrooms, his and hers home offices and a massive kitchen. That doesn't even touch on the outdoor living spaces, of which there are plenty, whether you'd prefer to be cloistered around a Pacific-adjacent fire pit, or sunning yourself by the infinity pool.
Click through for the full tour.
